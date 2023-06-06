Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,739,000 after purchasing an additional 222,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.7 %

SUI stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.