Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Down 1%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.26). Approximately 66,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 194,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.27).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on shares of Supreme in a report on Monday, April 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £118.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,122.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.
