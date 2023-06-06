Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $18.06. 17,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $125.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Get Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEGD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 408.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

About Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.