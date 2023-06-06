Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Syneos Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,419,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 278,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,291,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,243 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,461,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.