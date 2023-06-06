Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Syneos Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.61.
Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.
