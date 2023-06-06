Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

