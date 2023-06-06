T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at HSBC

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a market perform rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of TMUS opened at $132.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

