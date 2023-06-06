Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Tabcorp Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.
About Tabcorp
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.
