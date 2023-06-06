Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $33,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.