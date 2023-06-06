Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Shares of TAK opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
