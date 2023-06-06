Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.43.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 71,579 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 272.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,594 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 239,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
