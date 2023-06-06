TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of FWONA opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.55). Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares worth $1,946,233. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

