Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.88.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.