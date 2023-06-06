Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

