Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.44.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Teradata Price Performance
NYSE:TDC opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
