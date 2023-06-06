Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of TSLA opened at $217.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.38. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,001 shares of company stock valued at $26,664,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

