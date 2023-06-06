Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE TEVA opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

