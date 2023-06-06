The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.90

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $7.91. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 11,837 shares.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The GDL Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 415,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 355,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 194,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

