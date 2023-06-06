The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.90

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $7.91. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 11,837 shares.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
