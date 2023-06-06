The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.