The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

New York Times Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

