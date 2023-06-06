The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
RSTGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
The Restaurant Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.47.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
