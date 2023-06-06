The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in St. Joe by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE:JOE opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $763,766.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,928,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,938,274.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,855,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.