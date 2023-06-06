The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,037,843 shares of company stock worth $23,508,373. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,445,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

