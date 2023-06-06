THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 0.4%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.70 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 63.56 ($0.79). 3,147,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,151,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.82 ($0.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of THG to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.22) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of THG to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 144.50 ($1.80).

Get THG alerts:

THG Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £826.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.42, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.73.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.