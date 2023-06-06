Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

NYSE:TWI opened at $10.14 on Monday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $639.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 171.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 437,102 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

