Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 3,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Titan Mining Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

