TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Up 2.1%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCGet Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 550,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,182,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $190.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.71.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TMC the metals news, insider Gregory Stone sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $34,537.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,907 shares in the company, valued at $340,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Stone sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $34,537.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,907 shares in the company, valued at $340,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $89,163.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 768,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,420.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,894,500,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth $37,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

