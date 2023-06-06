TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin Sells 1,000 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $217,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Jeffrey Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TopBuild alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $215.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.