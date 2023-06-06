Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.43.

TIH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$107.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$114.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.