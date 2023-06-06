TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $7.45. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 22,249 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TACT. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 93.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Further Reading

