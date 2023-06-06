Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at CIBC

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRZBF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.