Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Transat A.T. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$4.64 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$4.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$667.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

