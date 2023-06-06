Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TRZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.
Transat A.T. Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$4.64 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$4.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.
Transat A.T. Company Profile
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
Featured Articles
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.