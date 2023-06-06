Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after purchasing an additional 492,354 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

