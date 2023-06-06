Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

