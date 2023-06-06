TUI (LON:TUI) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 843 ($10.48) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,680 ($20.89).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TUI to a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.32) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.46) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 495 ($6.15) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of TUI to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 662.60 ($8.24).

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 528 ($6.56) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 551.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 687.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,933 ($24.03). The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,966.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.10.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

