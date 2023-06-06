TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised TUI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TUI from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 470 ($5.84) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $995.00.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $6.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

