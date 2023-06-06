Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 million, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.44. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $100.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

