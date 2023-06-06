Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.11.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,256 shares of company stock worth $787,689 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Twilio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

