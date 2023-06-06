Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $398.22 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.79 and a 200 day moving average of $343.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock worth $8,014,856 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

