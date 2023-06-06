TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TZP Strategies Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 45.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

