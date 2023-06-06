U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

SLCA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.34 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $950.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

