UBS Group Begins Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NET. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,194,159 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.