UiPath Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 37,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 343% compared to the average volume of 8,463 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,687. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,628 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get UiPath alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,215,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

PATH stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. UiPath has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.