Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.12. Unico American shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 10,417 shares traded.

Unico American Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.06.

Unico American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.