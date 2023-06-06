United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.95

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.95 and traded as low as $11.32. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 3,403 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
