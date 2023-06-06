United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.95

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.95 and traded as low as $11.32. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 3,403 shares trading hands.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

United Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.