United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Trading 5.8% Higher

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

