United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.27.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.23.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

