United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,495 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,864,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in United States Steel by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

