Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Assumes Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their assumes rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UHS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $134.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.44.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

