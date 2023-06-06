Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 8,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMGNF shares. BNP Paribas cut Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Music Group to €24.30 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

