Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,764 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.8 %

UNM opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,529. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

