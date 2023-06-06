UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Trading 1.3% Higher

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 36,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 24,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

See Also

