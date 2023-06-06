Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.
A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 58,583 shares of company stock worth $542,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Upwork
Upwork Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ UPWK opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05.
About Upwork
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upwork (UPWK)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.