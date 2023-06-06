Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 58,583 shares of company stock worth $542,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Upwork Trading Down 3.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

